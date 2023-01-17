Employee stabbed inside Brooklyn deli

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed inside a deli in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Bedford Deli on Bedford Ave in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The victim, who police say was an employee of the deli, was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.