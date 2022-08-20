Brooklyn man fatally stabbed on the way to work

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Ginder Rodas Perez is trying to process the death of his brother, Yener Rodas Perez

"My brother is 31 years, don't have kids. Don't have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom," said Ginder.

Ginder and his family are from Guatemala - they moved to New York over a decade ago. He says he was a cleaner at a nearby synagogue and was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the unexpected happened.

"Somebody called to me - he said 'he's on the floor, somebody pick up,'" said Ginder.

Police say they responded to the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Yener and two other men stabbed after being robbed. The crime scene stretched for an entire block.

Police say the suspects robbed the 31-year-old's electric scooter.

The men were rushed over to the hospital. Ginder says the other two victims are family members - they survived, but his brother didn't.

Ginder says his brother helped support his parents in Guatemala. The heartbreaking news is still unexplainable. Like police, they are still trying to piece together the events that led up to his brother's death.

The family says they plan to have a funeral and bury the 31-year-old in Guatemala. They estimate the cost will be up to $10,000.

