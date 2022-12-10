Police: Man chokes woman near Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Police say the 26-year-old victim was walking into her building when the attacker followed her and grabbed her from behind, choking her.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who tried to choke a woman near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden before midnight last Tuesday.

The victim screamed and the attacker ran off.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

