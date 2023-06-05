Car veers off street in Manhattan killing 1, injuring 4 others

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and multiple others were struck in Manhattan on Sunday.
Police say the driver was avoiding a cyclist when the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on 21st Street and Third Avenue.
The driver was arrested and taken into custody, and charges are pending. He is currently being evaluated for DWI.
Police say the sound of a Hyundai Sonata swerving to avoid a cyclist and smashing into a kiosk and a bunch of pedestrians 'sounded like a grenade going off.'
Police say the 26-year-old man who was driving northbound on East 21st Street hit three pedestrians and one cyclist. A 23-year-old man died, a 27-year-old woman fractured her leg, and a 21-year-old man suffered a cut to his leg. An 18-year-old cyclist suffered leg and back pain.
An eyewitness said he knows some of the victims - asylum seekers staying nearby.
A 25-year-old female passenger of the Hyundai suffered a broken right leg.
ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.