One person was killed and multiple others were struck in Manhattan on Sunday. Anthony Carlo has the details.

Car veers off street in Manhattan killing 1, injuring 4 others

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and multiple others were struck in Manhattan on Sunday.

Police say the driver was avoiding a cyclist when the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on 21st Street and Third Avenue.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody, and charges are pending. He is currently being evaluated for DWI.

Police say the sound of a Hyundai Sonata swerving to avoid a cyclist and smashing into a kiosk and a bunch of pedestrians 'sounded like a grenade going off.'

Police say the 26-year-old man who was driving northbound on East 21st Street hit three pedestrians and one cyclist. A 23-year-old man died, a 27-year-old woman fractured her leg, and a 21-year-old man suffered a cut to his leg. An 18-year-old cyclist suffered leg and back pain.

An eyewitness said he knows some of the victims - asylum seekers staying nearby.

A 25-year-old female passenger of the Hyundai suffered a broken right leg.

