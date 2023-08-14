  • Watch Now
Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Chinatown

Eyewitness News
Monday, August 14, 2023 1:38AM
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Chinatown.

Police say the man attacked another just before dawn Sunday on Bayard Street.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

Officers took a 49-year-old person of interest into custody at the scene.

There is no word on a motive for the attack.

----------

