61-year-old employee shot in leg during attempted robbery inside Brooklyn Dollar Tree store

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An employee was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at a Dollar Tree located at 679 Van Sinderen Avenue in East New York.

The victim, a 61-year-old male employee, was shot one time in the leg.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The male suspect fled from the scene. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothing.

Police are looking into whether he removed any property from the store.

RELATED | Employee shot in back during attempted armed robbery inside Manhattan smoke shop

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.