Man shot in the chest in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in Harlem.

Officers taped off the scene at Frederick Douglass Boulevard near 128th Street.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital.

The gunman got away in a black BMW heading northbound.

