Hit and run leaves man critically injured in East Village

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, November 28, 2022 3:29AM
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A hit and run in the East Village has left a man critically injured.

A passerby spotted the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the street near St. Mark's Place and Third Avenue.

Police say the 53-year-old was leaving his job at Ray's Pizza and Bagels when he was struck.

Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

