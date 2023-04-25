The family of John Sarquiz, who was found brutally beaten in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, is calling for justice and the arrest of the suspect Phillip Meyers. Josh Einiger has more.

Suspect arrested, charged with murder in deadly beating of man in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged with murder in the brutal and deadly unprovoked attack of a man in Brooklyn last month.

Philip Meyers, referred to as a "neighborhood bully" by NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, was arrested and charged on Monday for the murder of 55-year-old John Sarquiz.

The 45-year-old Brooklyn resident is accused of brutally assaulting the victim on March 29, outside of a Brooklyn deli on 13th Avenue, during what police say was an unprovoked attack.

Sarquiz was running an errand in the Dyker Heights neighborhood when the suspect jumped him and beat him to death.

"He punches the victim from behind," NYPD Detective Bureau Chief James Essig said. "The suspect then kicks him multiple times in the head rendering him unconscious. He removes money from his wallet and then throws the wallet back onto our victim."

He would die in the hospital a few days later.

Police said Meyers is a repeat violent offender who's well known in the neighborhood. They say Meyers, who also goes by the last name Mastrage, had already been arrested 17 times in his 45 years, including one time for murder. Now he's been arrested again, this time charged with murder and robbery.

