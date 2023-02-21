  • Full Story
Police searching for man who vandalized mobile synagogue in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 2:54AM
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for the man who vandalized a mobile synagogue in Manhattan.

Police released video of a man writing 'Palestine' on the outside of a mobile Mitzvah Tank.

The van was parked near Broadway and Prince Street.

The hate crimes task force is investigating.

This is the same truck that was vandalized back in October with someone writing the same thing on it, but police aren't connecting the cases.

