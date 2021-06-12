Mother throws children out 2nd story window in Brooklyn and then jumps

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother throws children out window; jumps from 6-story building

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 24-year-old mother is being charged with attempted murder after police say she hrew her two young children out of a second-story window before jumping out the window herself.

Police say Dejhanay Jarrell was naked when she pushed an air conditioner out of the window of her apartment at around 11 a.m. Saturday at a building on Rockaway Parkway in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

She then proceeded to throw her two children, a one-month-old and a two-year-old, out of the window and then herself.

Police say the one-month-old baby girl landed face down and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Jarrell and two-year-old were not critically injured. All three are at Brookdale Hospital

Neighbors who live opposite of the building heard the commotion and saw the children on the ground.

"The 2-year-old, he looked fine. He wasn't crying, he wasn't moaning in pain, but the infant looked like she was going in and out of consciousness because her eyes were- she was trying to open her eyes and they were closing. Like half of her face was bruised," eyewitness Carl Chin said.

A neighbor who lives next door to the woman's apartment said she lived alone, but she had not been living in the apartment for very long and that he didn't know she had children.

Jarrell faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage
EMBED More News Videos

It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner di



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyneast flatbushnew york citychild abusenypdchild out window
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News