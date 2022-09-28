4 innocent bystanders, including 2 teens, shot inside Queens park

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Four innocent bystanders, including two teenagers, were shot inside of a park in Queens Tuesday evening.

Police say all four victims were shot inside of the park located at Atlantic Avenue and 88th Street in Ozone Park.

Of the four victims, police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back. Both were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. They were both taken to Jamaica in stable condition.

All the victims are expected to survive.

Police say none of the victims appeared to be the intended targets.

They are searching for the shooter.

