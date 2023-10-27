Police arrest 31-year-old in connection to Washington Heights double murder

Johny Fernandez has the latest details in the investigation.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting back in September that claimed the lives of a man, woman and dog in Manhattan.

Lenue Moore was identified as the suspect in the grim incident that took place on September 29th and arrested on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say on that evening, a man dressed in all black opened fire on two people near 165th Street in Washington Heights.

The victims, one of which was a court worker named Jackie Billini, were taken to Harlem Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their dog, a pit bull, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officials, Billini and Moore had ongoing problems for months over her pit bulls.

Dramatic video captured a scary encounter between the victim and Moore back in spring, where the family can be seen keeping Moore from breaking down a door with a hammer.

Police arrested him for the violent encounter, but he was later released.

They say Moore targeted Billini because of an ongoing dispute over her barking dogs.

But it was in September when things escalated. Police say Moore tracked Billini as she was walking the family dog with a friend, and moments later he shot and killed all three.

The victim's family told Eyewitness News they're relieved an arrest has been made, but say it was long overdue.

Billini's brother and nephew believe Moore should have never been released from jail. They both agree that justice is being served.

"I want the death penalty, that's all I want. That's all I want," Billini's brother Jose Billini said.

The family said Jackie Billini will always be remembered for her big heart and community work. That's the legacy she's leaving behind.

"Giving, loving. Nothing of selfishness," Billini's nephew Carlos said. "She was a beautiful woman."



