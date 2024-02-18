Multiple people shot in Harlem; no arrests

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded Sunday morning near a bar in Harlem.

The shooting took place around 4 a.m. at Just Lorraine's Place 2 on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. and West 132 Street.

Police say three men, ages 21, 39 and 46, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds to their leg.

Authorities found shell casings near the door of the bar, however it's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are looking for the gunman.

