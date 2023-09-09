Police fatally shoot robbery suspect at Bronx 7-Eleven

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx. Anthony Carlo has the latest developments.

THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Bronx.

A man walked into a 7-11 at East Tremont Avenue and Barkley Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. He reportedly came into the store asking for a specific brand of cigarettes.

When the store did not have the brand of cigarettes the man wanted, he left. Police sources say he returned and started threatening the store workers - one man and one woman.

Police sources say the woman ran out of the store as soon as the suspect got aggressive and before he even took out the knife. The woman then went to the nearby police precinct and flagged down two officers.

Sources say as the officers entered the store, the sspect took the knife out and menaced the male worker. Sources say the officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused. Instead, sources say the man moved toward the officers while holding the weapon. That is when police discharged a round into his chest.

"I got my slushy, walked out, next thing I know someone just got shot," said eyewitness Steve Schiro.

Sources say the suspect later died at the hospital.

