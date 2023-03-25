Police searching for 3 who destroyed concrete angel at Queens church

HILLCREST, Queens (WABC) -- Police are trying to find three men who destroyed a concrete angel at a church in Queens.

Security cameras captured the suspects outside the Holy Family Church in Hillcrest late Thursday night.

The two men were seen lifting the angel over a fence. One then lugs the statue down the street and hurls it into the air, causing several pieces to break off.

Police want help identifying the group.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

