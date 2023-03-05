  • Watch Now
NYPD seizes large stash of ghost guns in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 5, 2023 3:26AM
GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD seized a large stash of assembled ghost guns, along with kits to build additional weapons.

Police found the guns during a search of a home in Glendale, Queens.

The Queens District Attorney says the seizure is the result of a long-term investigation.

The suspect faces 131 different charges in the case.

A conviction could land him in prison for up to 15 years.

