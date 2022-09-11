  • Full Story
Driver shoots man during Queens road rage incident

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
41 minutes ago
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver who shot a man during a road rage incident in Queens.

It happened on 108th Street and Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills around 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, two men were arguing, and the driver of a white sedan got out of his car and approached a 46-year-old driver in another car and shot him in the stomach.

The driver in the white sedan fled the scene.

The victim is in stable condition.

