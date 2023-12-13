  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot during robbery inside Queens jewelry store

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 1:19AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a man was shot during a robbery inside a Queens jewelry store Tuesday night.

Officers responded to 35-35 Junction Boulevard in Corona, where they say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.

They say the suspects fled from the location with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW