Man shot during robbery inside Queens jewelry store

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a man was shot during a robbery inside a Queens jewelry store Tuesday night.

Officers responded to 35-35 Junction Boulevard in Corona, where they say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.

They say the suspects fled from the location with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

