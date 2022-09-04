Police: Man crashed into SUV to rob man at gunpoint in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a black Mercedes after he crashed into an SUV to rob a man at gunpoint o the Upper East Side.
Police say the thieves slammed into the victim's car causing it to jump the curb around 5 p.m. Saturday on 91st Street and 2nd Avenue.
The passenger of the Mercedes ran out and robbed the 55-year-old victim, then ran back into the getaway car.
No one was physically hurt.
Police believe the robber and the victim knew each other.
An investigation is underway.
ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.