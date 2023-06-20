4 dead, including teen, multiple injured in separate shootings as NYC grapples with gun violence

Several shot, four dead, in separate shooting incidents that ripped through the five boroughs on Monday. Janice Yu has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four people were killed, including a 16-year-old, and at least 12 others were wounded in separate shooting incidents across New York City on Monday.

The latest in this violent spree of shootings was a 56-year-old man who was found dead in the Bronx.

Investigators found the man, identified as Kevin Roberts, with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building on Simpson Street in the Longwood section of the Bronx at around 11 p.m. No arrests have been made.

The victim is one of four killed over the bullet-riddled weekend.

Among those victims was a 16-year-old, who was shot and killed in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. It happened while the teen was standing across the street from where he lived on Marcus Garvey Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, and police are looking into whether the 16-year-old was the intended target. Police have made no arrests.

In the Bronx, there was another deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old, who was fatally struck around 2:30 p.m. Officials found the victim on Longfellow Avenue in the Longwood section with a gunshot wound to the head.

"I just ran to him, just dropped everything applied pressure to his neck, and I was just talking to him," a neighbor of the victim told Eyewitness News.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. An arrest has yet to be made.

Over in Manhattan, three people were also shot, and one was pronounced dead at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

Gunfire also ripped through Staten Island, where two people were shot near Victory Boulevard and S Greenleaf Ave Monday evening. Those victims, an 18-year-old male and 19-year-old female, are expected to survive. The suspects are described as four males who fled the scene in a vehicle.

An investigation into each of these separate incidents is ongoing, with the NYPD investigating exactly what led up to them.

