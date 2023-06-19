Man dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday on Longfellow Avenue in the Longwood section.
A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded to the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
----------
