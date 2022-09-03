4 people shot in Brooklyn; gunman in car that fled the scene

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.

One person was shot in the head.

Gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Russell Street in Greenpoint.

Police say the gunman was in a car that sped off from the scene.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

