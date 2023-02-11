Deadly shooting near Times Square may have been drug related: detectives

Detectives are investigating the shooting as drug related, based on investigative information that includes narcotics-related activity along the 8th Avenue corridor.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Midtown, Manhattan on Thursday night, and now detectives believe the incident may have been drug related.

Police say victim, identified as Idrissa Siby, was involved in a dispute between four to five other men at 8th Avenue and West 44th Street, near the busiest part of New York City.

That's when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking the victim in the torso.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The victim ran away, south on 8th Avenue, but collapsed within a block and later died.

Some of the other men also fled south, but a video canvas determined the suspect actually fled north.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as drug related, based on investigative information that includes narcotics-related activity along the 8th Avenue corridor.

ALSO READ | Person of interest in custody after 1 killed, 3 other men shot in Bronx

Detectives are also looking through the victim's prior arrests and prior interactions with law enforcement.

Of the victim's seven prior arrests, four are unsealed, including grand larcenies in May 2021 and July 2022, grand larceny auto in July 2021, and criminal possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute on July 4, 2022.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.