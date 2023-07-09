35-year-old man critical after being stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn.

Police responded to Lavonia Avenue and Saratoga Avenue around 6 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of man stabbed at the location.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with numerous stab wounds to his body.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

He taken to Brookdale University Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.