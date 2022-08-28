Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the neck and hand during an argument in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS | Man shot in chest in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.