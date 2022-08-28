  • Watch Now
Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
7 minutes ago
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the neck and hand during an argument in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

