Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the neck and hand during an argument in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
The 26-year-old victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS | Man shot in chest in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.