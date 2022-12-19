Teen stabbed in Hell's Kitchen; no arrests made

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen was stabbed in the leg and shoulder while standing on the street in Manhattan.

Police say it happened just after 3:30 pm on 50th Street and 9th Ave in Hell's Kitchen.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown.

