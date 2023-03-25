Police: Man dies after being shot in the face on Staten Island

FOX HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Staten Island.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Park Hill Avenue in Fox Hills.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

