Brooklyn subway attack suspect linked to second crime after being arrested

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man arrested Wednesday for a subway attack in Brooklyn is now being linked to a second crime.

Donald Sutherland, 34, was taken into custody after he was allegedly caught on video punching and robbing a 43-year-old woman inside the Avenue I subway station in Midwood around 6:30 a.m.

Sutherland then fled out of the train station.

He's been charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

While in custody, police discovered that Sutherland was the same suspect wanted for a groping incident on October 11.

Police say Sutherland was wanted for groping and assaulting a 19-year-old woman in front of 182 Smith Street in Cobble Hill.

He's been charged with assault in the second degree, forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

