Hero teacher honored after intervening in subway knife attack in Manhattan

29-year-old Scarsdale art teacher John Catania was honored by Mayor Eric Adams after intervening in a subway attack at Union Square last month.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A good Samaritan was honored Tuesday night after he was slashed while trying to stop a subway knife attack in Manhattan last month.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented a proclamation recognizing heroism to 29-year-old Scarsdale art teacher John Catania.

Adams said Catania exhibited compassion and the very best of what the city has to offer.

The frightening incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on November 22, on a southbound L train near Union Square.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Albert Cowan, who is homeless, was hovering over a 28-year-old woman on the subway train, attempting to make eye contact, but she ignored him.

The victim eventually got up and walked away from him, towards the exit. The suspect then followed her to the subway door and slashed her on the forehead and hand.

That's when Catania intervened and attempted to stop the suspect. Catania was slashed on the top of his head and in the back.

Both Catania and the 28-year-old woman were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect may have made an anti-Muslim statement to the woman before the attack.

On Tuesday, the high school art teacher talked about the attack.

"Thank you for the recognition and I'm happy (the victim) is feeling well and doing good, and let's keep the positivity up," Catania said.

Catania and the woman he helped have both recovered from their injuries.

The suspect is now behind bars.

