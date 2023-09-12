Police seek suspect who shoved man onto subway tracks at 68th Street station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at an Upper East Side subway station.

Officials say this happened after midnight Tuesday on the 6 train platform in the 68th Street - Hunter College station.

The attacker was screaming at himself before he pushed the man onto the tracks, authorities said.

Thankfully, no train was coming at the time and an MTA employee was able to help the victim off the tracks.

Officials say the 74-year-old was taken to the hospital for some small cuts.

No arrests have been made.

