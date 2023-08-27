Man stabbed in head, another man in stomach in 2 separate subway attacks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating two attacks on the subway.
A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head around 8 p.m. Saturday on a platform at the 28th Street and Park Avenue Station in Kips Bay. First responders rushed him to the hospital.
He is expected to be okay.
Earlier in the evening, a man was stabbed in the stomach in Brooklyn. It happened around 7 p.m. near the Fulton Avenue train station. The victim is also expected to survive.
No arrest has been made in either stabbing.
ALSO READ | Man charged in 'horrific' hammer attack that left 1 dead, 2 children injured
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.