Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for three people who harassed and attacked two subway riders in Midtown.

Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.

The victims told police the suspects made anti-Asian remarks and punched the man in the head.

It happened Saturday evening on the shuttle that connects Grand Central Terminal to the Times Square station.

The suspects ran off when the train pulled into Times Square.

