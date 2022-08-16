Transit Workers Union demands justice for subway worker who was attacked while helping riders

A subway worker was brutally attacked while trying to help two straphangers who were getting harassed. CeFaan Kim has the story.

PELHAM BAY PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- The Transit Workers Union is calling for the maximum penalty for the suspect accused of brutally attacking a subway worker.

The TWU Local 100 members and officers were at the Bronx Courthouse Tuesday morning for the scheduled appearance of the 49-year-old Alexander Wright, who was charged in the brutal beating of subway cleaner Anthony Nelson in the Bronx last week.

Nelson is having his second surgery as a result of the attack that left him with a broken nose and a complex break and dislocation of his collarbone.

The defendant reportedly had been arrested more than 40 times prior to the attack.

Nelson was working on what was supposed to be his day off last week at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson that a man was outside the station harassing others.

Nelson walked outside to get a description of the suspect for police, but as he walked away, investigators say the suspect punched Nelson in the face.

Despite being beaten and bruised, Nelson and another man held the assailant until police arrived.

"My son got honored at the Knicks game - he dedicated his life to the New York City Transit Authority," said the victim's mother, Lisa Nelson.

Mayor Eric Adams visited Nelson at Jacobi Medical Center, where he underwent his first surgery.

"Dealing with people who are experiencing either criminal behavior or mental health illnesses," said Adams. "Those are the individuals we just focus on and make sure to keep our city safe."

In a statement, the NYC Transit President says, "Any assault on a transit worker is outrageous and unacceptable. We've said it before, if you commit a crime in the transit system, you will be caught and face justice."

