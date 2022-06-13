Video shows suspects in string of T-Mobile store robberies

In all, they have stolen more than $32,000 worth of electronics over the course of three months.
They are also wanted for stealing multiple packages of disposable diapers from a Walgreens store in East New York, Brooklyn.
Video shows the suspects following one of the incidents.
They are described as males with dark complexions and thin builds.
They were last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black surgical mask.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
