Video shows suspects in string of T-Mobile store robberies

EMBED >More News Videos A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for three suspects behind a string of robberies at T-Mobile stores across three boroughs.In all, they have stolen more than $32,000 worth of electronics over the course of three months.They are also wanted for stealing multiple packages of disposable diapers from a Walgreens store in East New York, Brooklyn.Video shows the suspects following one of the incidents.They are described as males with dark complexions and thin builds.They were last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black surgical mask.Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------