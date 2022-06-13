Video shows suspects in string of T-Mobile store robberies

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows suspects in string of T-Mobile store robberies

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for three suspects behind a string of robberies at T-Mobile stores across three boroughs.

In all, they have stolen more than $32,000 worth of electronics over the course of three months.

They are also wanted for stealing multiple packages of disposable diapers from a Walgreens store in East New York, Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspects following one of the incidents.



They are described as males with dark complexions and thin builds.

They were last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black surgical mask.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
EMBED More News Videos

A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityt mobilenypdrobberywalgreens
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed, estranged husband in custody
Masks now optional for youngest NYC students
Man shot in NYC apartment building lobby
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with 2022 Tony Award win
Video: Subway surfers seen walking atop Brooklyn train
Trump 2020 campaign manager unable to testify before Jan. 6 committee
AccuWeather: Turning warmer, more humid
Show More
NYC Parks worker attacked inside Riverside Park on UWS
FedEx imposters allegedly force way into Bronx apartment, shoot man
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 separate stabbings on 7 train
More TOP STORIES News