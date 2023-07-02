15-year-old fatally shot inside Upper Manhattan park; no arrests

A teen has died after being shot multiple times inside a park in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Tom Negovan reports from the scene.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a teen inside a park in Hamilton Heights.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 145th Street and Riverside Drive inside Riverbank State Park.

The 15-year-old was shot numerous times throughout his body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene, last seen running toward the park entrance at 154th Street.

One witness says he heard at least five gunshots and seconds later, parents and children started scrambling and screaming for help. The witness said he called 911 and tried to help the teen.

"There was a male, early teens, face down on the ground. There was blood coming out from underneath him," he said.

The witness says that as he was calling 911, the New York State Park police were responding in their vehicle and one of the officers brought out a tourniquet and started doing chest compressions.

"It's crazy because I never thought it could happen inside this park," said another witness. "I thought it was a secure place because you have someone sitting there watching people come in, I never thought something like that would happen here."

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation remains ongoing.

