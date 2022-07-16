75-year-old man thrown to ground during attempted robbery in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 75-year-old man was thrown to the ground during an attempted robbery in Queens Friday, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on 97th Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park, where the victim was walking along the sidewalk when an unknown individual approached him.

Authorities say the suspect pushed the man into a fence and down to the ground before displaying a knife and demanding property.

He then searched the victim's pockets but ultimately fled without stealing anything.

The individual fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

