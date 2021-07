Suspect out on bond in gun case arrested after shots fired in Times Square fender bender

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports on the rise in crime from Times Square.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after shots were fired in Times Square after a fender bender between dirt bike riders and a Mercedes.Elijah Quamina, 20, is accused of firing shots from the car during the dispute early Wednesday morning One of the dirt bikes appeared to have been struck by the sedan at Seventh Avenue and West 41st Street just after midnight.A dispute ensued, and multiple shots were fired.Quamina was out on bond after being charged with gun possession in an arrest last year.He's facing attempted murder, attempted assault, and weapons charges.----------