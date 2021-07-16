Suspect out on bond in gun case arrested after shots fired in Times Square fender bender

Elijah Quamina, 20, is accused of firing shots from the car during the dispute early Wednesday morning.
One of the dirt bikes appeared to have been struck by the sedan at Seventh Avenue and West 41st Street just after midnight.
A dispute ensued, and multiple shots were fired.
Quamina was out on bond after being charged with gun possession in an arrest last year.
He's facing attempted murder, attempted assault, and weapons charges.
----------
