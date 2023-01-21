Arrest made in murder of 74-year-old woman on Upper West Side

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 74-year-old woman on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a 74-year-old woman on the Upper West Side.

Police took Lashawn Mackey, 47, into custody and charged him with the killing on Saturday.

Eyewitness News is awaiting information on how detectives linked him to the crime.

The victim, Maria Hernandez was killed on Wednesday inside her home on West 83rd Street.

Someone took the building's surveillance video, making it harder to figure out who had been there.

Hernandez's sister, Maria Terrero, discovered the victim during a wellness check.

The two had just spent the evening with each other.

"She said, 'good night,' I said ,we'll talk tomorrow, when I see you tomorrow,," Terrero said.

Later Wednesday night, the victim's daughter called Terrero.

"She said, 'we keep calling my mom and she doesn't answer the phone,' I said, 'well, I think it's OK, but, anyway, let me go and check on her' and that's when I found the situation," Terrero said.

There were no signs of forced entry in the apartment and police do not yet know if anything was taken.

"She was an excellent human being. A wonderful lady. She's kind, loving, caring, everything you can imagine a nice, sweet person can be," Terrero said.

ALSO READ | Alarming issues found in Tri-State's adult guardianship systems

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.