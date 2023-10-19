  • Watch Now
Man attacks woman in possible antisemitic attack inside Manhattan train station: police

Thursday, October 19, 2023 2:18AM
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman in a hate crime incident in Manhattan.

It happened Saturday, October 14 inside of the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue Subway Station in Midtown, where authorities say a 29-year-old female was punched in the face by an unknown male.

According to authorities, when the victim asked the attacker why he punched her, he responded, because "you are Jewish" before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

