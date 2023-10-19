Man attacks woman in possible antisemitic attack inside Manhattan train station: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman in a hate crime incident in Manhattan.

It happened Saturday, October 14 inside of the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue Subway Station in Midtown, where authorities say a 29-year-old female was punched in the face by an unknown male.

According to authorities, when the victim asked the attacker why he punched her, he responded, because "you are Jewish" before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.