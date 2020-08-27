Coronavirus Live Updates: FDA approves $5 rapid COVID-19 test by Abbott Laboratories

The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories, BinaxNOW, will sell for $5, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be popped into a small machine. The size of a credit card, the self-contained test is based on the same technology used to test for the flu, strep throat and other infections.
It's the latest cheaper, simpler test to hit the U.S. market, providing new options to expand testing as schools and businesses struggle to reopen and flu season approaches. The FDA also recently greenlighted a saliva test from Yale University that bypasses some of the supplies that have led to testing bottlenecks.
Both tests have limitations and neither can be done at home. Several companies are developing rapid, at-home tests, but none have yet won approval. Abbott's new test still requires a nasal swab by a health worker, like most older coronavirus tests. The Yale saliva test eliminates the need for a swab, but can only be run at high-grade laboratories.
Meantime, Mayor de Blasio announced that the positivity rate in Sunset Park and Borough Park, Brooklyn was down to 2.5% after it spiked to 6.7%. The city's overall positivity rate was down to less than 1% at 0.83%.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the troubling spike of cases in Western New York has started to go down and was at 1.4%, but "still not where it should be."
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
Cuomo calls CDC 'schizophrenic' over rule reversals
Governor Andrew Cuomo unleashed a scathing commentary on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calling them "schizophrenic" on their latest reversals on travel quarantines and coronavirus testing. "Either they are schizophrenic, or the CDC is admitting error in their first position, or it's just political dictation, I would urge people to follow the state guidance," Cuomo said.
Violence causing concern over NYC's Outdoor Learning Plan, principals say
There are rising concerns over whether or not schools are safe to open in just a couple of weeks in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new team to test the air, but that's not the only safety concern principals are worried about before classes begin. While the mayor and schools chancellor consider plans that assume children are safer outside than inside the schools, principals in Bronx District 7 point to some of the safety hazards outside.
MTA outlines 'draconian' cuts without $12 billion in federal aid
The MTA will be forced to take several "draconian actions" without $12 billion in federal aid, the agency said Wednesday. Wage freezes, fare and toll hikes beyond those already scheduled, and service cuts are on the table, with "reductions in workforce as a last resort," MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said. He said the fiscal crisis is worse than the Great Depression of the 1920s and 1930s.
No fall sports
Nassau County officials announced fall schools sports will be postponed until 2021. "Student Athletes safety are our number one concern," said Patrick Pizarelli, Executive Director of Section VIII. Fall sports will be moved to March and April (soccer, football, volleyball, cross country and girls swimming). Winter sports will be moved to January and February (basketball, wrestling, winter track, boys swimming, fencing, gymnastics, bowling, and cheerleading). Spring Sports will be moved to May and June (baseball, softball, lacrosee, spring track, and tennis).
Bridge to Learning Mental Health Initiative
Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, unveiled the "Bridge to School" mental health initiative for students. It contains a specific mental health curriculum to help students, training for teachers and principals, and resources for both in-person and remote learning students.
NJ Gyms Reopening in September
Gyms in New Jersey have been given the go-ahead to reopen at 25% capacity starting on September 1st, Governor Murphy tweeted on Wednesday morning. Masks will be required. The decision comes after gyms in New York State began reopening with restrictions this week.
U.S. Territory added to Tri-State quarantine list, 5 states removed
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana have been removed from New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory, while Guam has been added. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
