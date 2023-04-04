Department of Transportation reveals plans for car-free earth day on April 22

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Department of Transportation has revealed the plan for Car-Free Earth Day. Officials are saying it will be the city's largest celebration ever of its Open Street Program.

"Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day is about encouraging New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and enjoying our city's parks, plazas, and expanded network of Open Streets," said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "This celebration offers an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy activities at dozens of locations in communities around New York City. It also serves as a reminder that we only have one planet -- and we must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and pay homage to the one beautiful planet we have."

Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day was first launched in 2016 and selected certain Manhattan streets to convert to car-free zones for pedestrians, cyclists and local business. The event has since expanded to 30 locations all throughout the five boroughs including 7 signature locations and 23 smaller scale areas.

Earth day is Saturday April 22nd.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.