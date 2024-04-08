East New York school building's gym closed after earthquake due to cracks in brick wall

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Friday's earthquake did a number on a New York City school's gymnasium by loosening up bricks in the walls.

Students at Junior High School 218 and The School for Classics High School in East New York, Brooklyn share the building, but they'll have to find a new place to work out for now.

The New York City Department of Buildings was called out to 370 Fountain Avenue Friday night to inspect the building after someone reported step cracking and vertical cracks at various spots on the walls.

Officials determined bricks near the cracks could potentially pose a safety issue and in turn issued a vacate order until the repairs could be made.

The rest of the school can still be occupied.

DOB officials were on the move throughout the city this weekend, making sure buildings and homes were okay.

The city has received more than 140 reports of earthquake-related damage, mostly in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Officials say its possible more damage could be discovered in the days and weeks ahead and they're urging the public to speak up if they notice anything.

The Department of Buildings says it has bolstered its staff, so if reports do come of damage they are able to quickly respond.

