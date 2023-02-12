Deadly shootings in Canarsie spark protest, call for anti-gun crackdown

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Members of one Brooklyn community are gathering to speak out against gun violence and call for stronger anti-violence initiatives in the city.

It comes after the recent killings of two people in their neighborhood in Canarsie and amid a particularly violent weekend in the five boroughs.

The demonstrators say on January 17th, 40-year-old Billy Jean Hippolyte succumbed to his injuries after being shot on 83rd Street.

And last Monday they say 20-year-old Ethen Flowers was fatally shot just a few blocks away on East 79th Street.

Both of these shootings occurred just weeks apart.

The protesters are demanding a commitment from Mayor Eric Adams to develop a fully funded anti-gun violence site in Canarsie.

They say similar programs in other parts of New York City have contributed to an average of 40% reduction in shootings in those places.

