Fire breaks out at 6-story apartment building in the Bronx; no injuries reported

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. on the third floor of a six-story apartment building at 2490 Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.

Officials say the fire quickly escalated to a second alarm.

The fire was brought under control in less than hour, according to the FDNY.

No injuries were reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

