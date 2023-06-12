5 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in massive Bronx apartment fire

Several people were displaced in a five alarm Bronx apartment fire on Sunday.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- One firefighter was taken to the hospital and four others suffered minor injuries when a massive fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building.

Flames broke out on the top floor of an apartment building on 1420 Noble Ave in Soundview just before 7 p.m. Sunday, sending thick black smoke billowing into the night sky. Nearly 200 firefighters battled the five-alarm blaze.

"Really bad, it was really bad. They couldn't even get the ladder up there. So they finally got the water to go all the way up," said neighbor Sandra Krupp.

Firefighters hit the upper floors of the six-story building with high-powered hoses.

A child was rushed away on a stretcher, looking alert and conscious. Another tenant frantically stayed on the phone trying to make sure her neighbors made it out.

"I ran to take my son right away. He's 13 years old," said Ashli Gibbs.

Gibbs felt fortunate to be outside and safe, but she was also feeling for her community.

"This is devastating and this is a low-income block and these people can't afford to be in these situations so we have to pray and help each other out," added Gibbs.

Firefighters also rescued a cage of puppies. They are all safe and sound.

Kevin Mills and his dog made it out together.

"I had to put some shoes on and then run out, get out the house real quick and just count my blessings," said Mills.

The Red Cross set up a reception center at 1619 East 174th Street for displaced residents.

There is no word yet on how many residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anthony Carlo reports from the scene:

