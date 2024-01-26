Man killed in East Harlem high-rise fire

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after a fire broke out in a high-rise in East Harlem.
Firefighters pulled the man unconscious from the fifth-floor apartment at the Wagner Houses.
The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Two others were rescued from the apartment and are expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | Woman in custody after body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.