Man killed in East Harlem high-rise fire

Two others were rescued from the apartment and are expected to be okay.

Two others were rescued from the apartment and are expected to be okay.

Two others were rescued from the apartment and are expected to be okay.

Two others were rescued from the apartment and are expected to be okay.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after a fire broke out in a high-rise in East Harlem.

Firefighters pulled the man unconscious from the fifth-floor apartment at the Wagner Houses.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two others were rescued from the apartment and are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Woman in custody after body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment

Jim Dolan is in Flatbush with the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.