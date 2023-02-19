2 injured after fire breaks out at Lower Manhattan high-rise

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan.

Flames shot through the top floors of a NYCHA complex on St. James Place and Madison Avenue. FDNY responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters rushed to the 17th floor of the building as the fire grew and extinguished the blaze in a matter of minutes.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene for their injuries.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

