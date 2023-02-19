2 injured after fire breaks out at Lower Manhattan high-rise

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan.
Flames shot through the top floors of a NYCHA complex on St. James Place and Madison Avenue. FDNY responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters rushed to the 17th floor of the building as the fire grew and extinguished the blaze in a matter of minutes.
Paramedics treated two people at the scene for their injuries.
There is no word yet on what started the fire.
ALSO READ | Good Samaritan helps grandmother chase her stolen SUV with grandchild inside
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.