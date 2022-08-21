4 firefighters injured battling fire in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Four firefighters were hurt battling a fire in Queens.

Flames broke out just before 9 p.m. on 104th Avenue in Jamaica in the attic of a two-story home. No one was home at the time.

It took more than 100 firefighters about an hour to get things under control.

There are no details yet on the conditions of the injured firefighters. They were all taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

