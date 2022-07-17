Firefighter seriously injured while responding to accident in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter was seriously injured after responding to an accident in Manhattan on Sunday.

The two-car crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on 42nd Street and 11th Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the scene, and while they were attempting to stabilize one of the vehicles, one of the cars shifted and struck one of the firefighters.

"As one of the firefighters was pulling out one of the passengers, one of the passengers barely got out until the car just tipped over on top of the firefighters leg," said eyewitness Ben Arias.

The firefighter was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.



No other injuries were reported.

